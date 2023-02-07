Here is why Baidu Inc. (BIDU) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.58%

At the end of the latest market close, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) was valued at $142.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $142.02 while reaching the peak value of $143.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $138.40. The stock current value is $158.32.Recently in News on February 7, 2023, Baidu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 22, 2023. Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 ended December 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on February 22, 2023. Baidu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on February 22, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on February 22, 2023, Beijing Time). You can read further details here

Baidu Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $160.10 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $118.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) full year performance was -0.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baidu Inc. shares are logging -7.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $73.58 and $171.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8903530 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) recorded performance in the market was 38.41%, having the revenues showcasing 85.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.19B, as it employees total of 45500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

During the last month, 35 analysts gave the Baidu Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 113.05, with a change in the price was noted +28.78. In a similar fashion, Baidu Inc. posted a movement of +22.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,458,093 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIDU is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Technical rundown of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Baidu Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Baidu Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.07%, alongside a downfall of -0.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 85.82% during last recorded quarter.