Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) was valued at $10.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.81 while reaching the peak value of $10.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.72. The stock current value is $10.99.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith steps down; Martin Preece appointed interim CEO. Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) has announced that Chris Griffith will step down from the Board of Directors and as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gold Fields, effective 31 December 2022. You can read further details here

Gold Fields Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.86 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $10.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) full year performance was 5.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gold Fields Limited shares are logging -36.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.03 and $17.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2072831 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) recorded performance in the market was 6.23%, having the revenues showcasing 29.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.23B, as it employees total of 5957 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.97, with a change in the price was noted +3.12. In a similar fashion, Gold Fields Limited posted a movement of +39.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,471,515 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GFI is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Technical rundown of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.62%.

Considering, the past performance of Gold Fields Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.25%, alongside a boost of 5.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.20% during last recorded quarter.