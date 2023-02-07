Gear up for the change! Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has hit the volume of 1379717

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is priced at $5.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.73 and reached a high price of $5.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.69. The stock touched a low price of $5.63.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, Genworth Financial Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results. Fourth Quarter Net Income of $175 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $167 Million;2022 Full Year Net Income of $609 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $633 Million. You can read further details here

Genworth Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.82 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $5.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) full year performance was 35.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genworth Financial Inc. shares are logging -7.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.43 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1379717 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) recorded performance in the market was 1.42%, having the revenues showcasing 17.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.80B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genworth Financial Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.76, with a change in the price was noted +1.41. In a similar fashion, Genworth Financial Inc. posted a movement of +35.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,101,098 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNW is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical breakdown of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genworth Financial Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.94%, alongside a boost of 35.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.65% during last recorded quarter.