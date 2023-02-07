GD Culture Group Limited (GDC): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC), which is $5.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.10 after opening rate of $6.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.30 before closing at $4.38.Recently in News on April 4, 2022, Genesis Land Development Corp. Announces Completion of 157-Acre Acquisition for $29.15 Million in Calgary. Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSX: GDC), is pleased to report that it has completed its acquisition of 157 acres of future residential development land (the “Land”) in east Calgary for a purchase price of approximately $29.15 million. Genesis paid a non-refundable deposit of $2.18 million in February 2021 and paid the balance of $26.97 million on closing. You can read further details here

GD Culture Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.10 on 02/06/23, with the lowest value was $1.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) full year performance was -82.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GD Culture Group Limited shares are logging -84.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 195.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $34.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1904545 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) recorded performance in the market was 154.21%, having the revenues showcasing 16.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.82M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GD Culture Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.91, with a change in the price was noted -2.43. In a similar fashion, GD Culture Group Limited posted a movement of -31.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 78,863 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GDC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of GD Culture Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GD Culture Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 154.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.57%, alongside a downfall of -82.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 118.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.83% during last recorded quarter.