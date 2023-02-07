Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

At the end of the latest market close, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) was valued at $2.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.99 while reaching the peak value of $3.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.935. The stock current value is $3.01.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2023. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. You can read further details here

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.44 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $2.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) full year performance was -53.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares are logging -62.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $7.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1602752 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recorded performance in the market was 12.55%, having the revenues showcasing -22.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 684.32M, as it employees total of 13751 workers.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.25, with a change in the price was noted -0.87. In a similar fashion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted a movement of -22.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,523,524 in trading volumes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.96%, alongside a downfall of -53.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.95% during last recorded quarter.