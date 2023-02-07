Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) is priced at $1.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.22 and reached a high price of $1.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.13. The stock touched a low price of $1.11.Recently in News on February 3, 2023, Celyad Oncology Provides Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Update and 2023 Outlook. Celyad Oncology has implemented a strategic shift from an organization focused on clinical development to one fully harnessing the true potential of its proprietary technology platforms and intellectual property. You can read further details here

Celyad Oncology SA had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0700 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $0.4837 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) full year performance was -59.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celyad Oncology SA shares are logging -56.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 236.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $3.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12476162 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) recorded performance in the market was 214.45%, having the revenues showcasing 58.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.40M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

The Analysts eye on Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celyad Oncology SA a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1568, with a change in the price was noted -0.27. In a similar fashion, Celyad Oncology SA posted a movement of -14.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,035,679 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD)

Raw Stochastic average of Celyad Oncology SA in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Celyad Oncology SA, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 214.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.48%, alongside a downfall of -59.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 162.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.10% during last recorded quarter.