Castellum Inc. (CTM) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Castellum Inc. (CTM), which is $1.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.36 after opening rate of $1.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.13 before closing at $1.10.Recently in News on January 23, 2023, Castellum, Inc. Announces the Award of NAVAIR Contract for ALRE V2MMS. Castellum, Inc. Announces the Award of NAVAIR Contract for ALRE V2MMS. You can read further details here

Castellum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Castellum Inc. (CTM) full year performance was -60.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castellum Inc. shares are logging -78.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $5.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 792895 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castellum Inc. (CTM) recorded performance in the market was -3.17%, having the revenues showcasing 28.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.47M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on Castellum Inc. (CTM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Castellum Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTM is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Castellum Inc. (CTM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Castellum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Castellum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.11%, alongside a downfall of -60.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.42% during last recorded quarter.