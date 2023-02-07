36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Profit Margins posted 16.70% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR). It is currently valued at $1.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.19, after setting-off with the price of $1.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.13.Recently in News on February 7, 2023, 36Kr to Innovate Content Production and User Interaction with ChatGPT Technology. 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, announced today that it has applied the latest ChatGPT and AI-generated content (AIGC) technologies in its content production ecosystem to optimize its content production model and user experience. 36kr has always attached great importance to intelligent technology’s role in the production and aggregation of high-quality content. The application of the latest ChatGPT technology will empower the intelligent transformation, release, and distribution of basic data, such as enterprise news and market dynamics, as well as financing and other news reports, elevating content production efficiency and quality. Meanwhile, ChatGPT’s customized services will also enable 36Kr’s platform to publish updates on designated topics, send intelligent commentary responses and interact with others via chats, meeting users’ diverse needs in real time. So far, the user interaction rate on the 36Kr platform has improved by 90%, greatly enhancing user interaction and stickiness. You can read further details here

36Kr Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) full year performance was 37.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares are logging -45.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 160.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3055726 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) recorded performance in the market was 25.98%, having the revenues showcasing 28.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.84M, as it employees total of 572 workers.

The Analysts eye on 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 36Kr Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0667, with a change in the price was noted +0.19. In a similar fashion, 36Kr Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +17.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 105,406 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRKR is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Raw Stochastic average of 36Kr Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.46%.

Considering, the past performance of 36Kr Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.04%, alongside a boost of 37.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.23% during last recorded quarter.