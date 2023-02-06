The countdown is on: Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST). It is currently valued at $21.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.1799, after setting-off with the price of $21.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.10.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, nbkc bank Selects Upstart for Personal Lending. nbkc bank, a $1.1 billion-asset community bank, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to more people across the communities it serves. You can read further details here

Upstart Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.35 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $12.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) full year performance was -78.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Upstart Holdings Inc. shares are logging -86.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.01 and $161.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2960851 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) recorded performance in the market was 60.78%, having the revenues showcasing 7.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.95B, as it employees total of 1497 workers.

Specialists analysis on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Upstart Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.25, with a change in the price was noted -3.80. In a similar fashion, Upstart Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -15.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,899,749 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UPST is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.28.

Trends and Technical analysis: Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Raw Stochastic average of Upstart Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.19%, alongside a downfall of -78.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.51% during last recorded quarter.