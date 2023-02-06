The countdown is on: MGO Global Inc. (MGOL)

For the readers interested in the stock health of MGO Global Inc. (MGOL). It is currently valued at $2.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.60, after setting-off with the price of $2.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.42 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.66.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, MGO Global CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders Following Successful IPO. Maximiliano Ojeda, Chairman and CEO of MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), operator of The Messi Store, (“MGO” or the “Company”) today issued the following letter to the Company’s stockholders: You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MGO Global Inc. shares are logging -85.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.26 and $16.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 511524 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) recorded performance in the market was -47.53%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.70M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.53%.