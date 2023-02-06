Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) canâ€™t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 10.55M

At the end of the latest market close, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) was valued at $6.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.90 while reaching the peak value of $5.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.8805. The stock current value is $5.91.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, 10 Hot Consumer Trends. Ericsson: You can read further details here

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the companyâ€™s stock is recorded $6.43 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $5.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/23.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) full year performance was -52.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stockâ€™s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are logging -53.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stockâ€™s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.16 and $12.78.

The companyâ€™s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17738863 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) recorded performance in the market was 1.20%, having the revenues showcasing 8.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.35B, as it employees total of 104490 workers.

Analysts verdict on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.04, with a change in the price was noted -1.55. In a similar fashion, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted a movement of -20.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,959,201 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the companyâ€™s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholdersâ€™ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholdersâ€™ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ERIC is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.09%. In the last 20 days, the companyâ€™s Stochastic %K was 46.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.90%.

Letâ€™s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the companyâ€™s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.95%, alongside a downfall of -52.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.44% during last recorded quarter.