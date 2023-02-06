Take note of this Trade Activity: WW International Inc. (WW)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of WW International Inc. (WW), which is $4.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.0989 after opening rate of $5.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.63 before closing at $5.22.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, WW International, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes:. Departure of Chief Financial Officer, Amy O’Keefe. You can read further details here

WW International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.45 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

WW International Inc. (WW) full year performance was -62.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WW International Inc. shares are logging -62.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.28 and $12.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2358463 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WW International Inc. (WW) recorded performance in the market was 23.06%, having the revenues showcasing 4.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 368.08M, as it employees total of 7700 workers.

WW International Inc. (WW) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.22, with a change in the price was noted -1.12. In a similar fashion, WW International Inc. posted a movement of -19.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,527,536 in trading volumes.

WW International Inc. (WW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of WW International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.37%.

If we look into the earlier routines of WW International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.29%, alongside a downfall of -62.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.40% during last recorded quarter.