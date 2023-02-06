Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is on the roll with an average volume of 71.75K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO). It is currently valued at $3.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.78, after setting-off with the price of $1.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.68.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, Secoo Group: Transforming Luxury Goods Operation Models with AIGC and ChatGPT Technologies. In recent years, Secoo Group (NASDAQ: SECO), a leading online-offline boutique lifestyle platform in Asia, has been continuously exploring the application of intelligent content generation technology to luxury-related businesses, such as pre-sale customer communication and consultation, luxury product basic information, including product titles, selling points, brand stories, related collocations, etc., with a service frequency of over 100 million and a consultation resolution rate of more than 90%. Subsequently, Secoo Group will also conduct in-depth research and expansion on AIGC and ChatGPT related technologies, realizing interactive conversations similar to real people through ChatGPT technology, further enriching the degree of relevant content such as luxury-related text and video content, product selling points description, etc., and significantly improving the conversion rate; with an ever-changing pace, profoundly, quickly, and thoroughly changing the existing luxury e-commerce operation model. In the future, AIGC will lead a new revolution in the digital content field and become the content production infrastructure of luxury e-commerce. You can read further details here

Secoo Holding Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.0300 on 02/06/23, with the lowest value was $1.5600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) full year performance was 13.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Secoo Holding Limited shares are logging -42.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 163.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $6.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 61953256 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) recorded performance in the market was 112.37%, having the revenues showcasing 54.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.00M, as it employees total of 509 workers.

Specialists analysis on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5430, with a change in the price was noted +1.56. In a similar fashion, Secoo Holding Limited posted a movement of +56.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 645,617 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SECO is recording 1.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.87%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 112.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.35%, alongside a boost of 13.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 133.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 114.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.30% during last recorded quarter.