Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) was down -0.65%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), which is $8.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.745 after opening rate of $8.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.41 before closing at $8.42.Recently in News on December 30, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Poll Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Class Meetings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that its annual general meeting (the “AGM”), Class A meeting and Class B meeting were held in Hong Kong on December 30, 2022 and all the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM and notice of each of the Class A meeting and the Class B meeting dated November 22, 2022 were duly passed at the AGM, Class A meeting and Class B meeting. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.29 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $7.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/30/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 46.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -9.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 183.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $9.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5155983 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was 1.03%, having the revenues showcasing 120.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.07B, as it employees total of 5966 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.17, with a change in the price was noted +3.47. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +72.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,782,688 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 95.90%, alongside a boost of 46.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 120.71% during last recorded quarter.