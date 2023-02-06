Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

For the readers interested in the stock health of IronNet Inc. (IRNT). It is currently valued at $0.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.43, after setting-off with the price of $0.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.381 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.38.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, IronNet Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE. IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) announced today that it received written notice on January 24, 2023 from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, which require it to maintain: (i) a minimum average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period; and (ii) an average global market capitalization of at least $50.0 million over a consecutive 30-day trading period and, at the same time, a total stockholders’ equity equal to or greater than $50.0 million. In accordance with applicable NYSE procedures, the Company has 45 days from receipt of the notice to submit a plan that would bring it into compliance with the minimum global market capitalization listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the notice. As previously announced, the Company has until April 25, 2023 to achieve compliance with the minimum share price listing standard deficiency. You can read further details here

IronNet Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5810 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $0.2160 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) full year performance was -86.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IronNet Inc. shares are logging -94.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $7.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2020725 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) recorded performance in the market was 85.09%, having the revenues showcasing -41.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.37M, as it employees total of 316 workers.

Market experts do have their say about IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IronNet Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5498, with a change in the price was noted -1.94. In a similar fashion, IronNet Inc. posted a movement of -82.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,735,109 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of IronNet Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.96%, alongside a downfall of -86.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.32% during last recorded quarter.