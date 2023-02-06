Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), which is $1.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.89 after opening rate of $1.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.35 before closing at $1.41.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, Remark Holdings, Inc. partners with AAEON to simplify the delivery of AI-driven video analytics for a complex world. Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) -powered computer vision solutions, today announced its latest partnership with AAEON, a leader in AI-Edge computing.This partnership signifies the importance of providing market-ready solutions for creating smart cities requiring vision solutions for increased public safety, situational awareness, and behavior analysis. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8900 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $1.0634 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was -78.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -83.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $10.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6112010 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was 66.36%, having the revenues showcasing -32.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.79M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2811, with a change in the price was noted -2.04. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -52.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 480,490 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Remark Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.92%, alongside a downfall of -78.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.45% during last recorded quarter.