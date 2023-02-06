Recent Change of -1.57% in the Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA). It is currently valued at $23.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.06, after setting-off with the price of $24.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.225 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.26.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, Coterra Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Thursday, February 23, 2023. Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce fourth-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. You can read further details here

Coterra Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.20 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $22.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) full year performance was 11.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coterra Energy Inc. shares are logging -32.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.83 and $35.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2367558 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) recorded performance in the market was -2.81%, having the revenues showcasing -20.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.50B, as it employees total of 936 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Coterra Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.95, with a change in the price was noted -6.23. In a similar fashion, Coterra Energy Inc. posted a movement of -20.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,936,947 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTRA is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical breakdown of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Coterra Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Coterra Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.35%, alongside a boost of 11.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.49% during last recorded quarter.