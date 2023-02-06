Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM), which is $16.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.90 after opening rate of $20.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.0304 before closing at $22.96.Recently in News on February 3, 2023, Motorsport Games Announces $4.03 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. Motorsport Games – Press Release Cover Image. You can read further details here

Motorsport Games Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.50 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $2.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/30/23.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) full year performance was -51.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Motorsport Games Inc. shares are logging -66.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 716.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.01 and $49.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3048996 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) recorded performance in the market was 295.66%, having the revenues showcasing 142.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.95M, as it employees total of 145 workers.

Analysts verdict on Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.56, with a change in the price was noted +9.10. In a similar fashion, Motorsport Games Inc. posted a movement of +124.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 796,091 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MSGM is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Motorsport Games Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Motorsport Games Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 295.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 170.56%, alongside a downfall of -51.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 470.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by 145.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 142.99% during last recorded quarter.