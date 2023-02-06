Market data suggests positive returns on QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of QuantumScape Corporation (QS), which is $9.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.23 after opening rate of $9.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.08 before closing at $9.23.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, QuantumScape Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced it will release 2022 fourth-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. This will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, will participate on the call. You can read further details here

QuantumScape Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.31 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $5.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) full year performance was -41.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QuantumScape Corporation shares are logging -58.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.11 and $22.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2393795 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) recorded performance in the market was 64.17%, having the revenues showcasing 14.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.23B, as it employees total of 570 workers.

Market experts do have their say about QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.77, with a change in the price was noted -1.88. In a similar fashion, QuantumScape Corporation posted a movement of -16.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,147,545 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QS is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of QuantumScape Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.20%, alongside a downfall of -41.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.78% during last recorded quarter.