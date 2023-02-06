LumiraDx Limited (LMDX): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) was valued at $1.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.03 while reaching the peak value of $1.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.02. The stock current value is $1.20.Recently in News on January 31, 2023, LumiraDx Announces Commercial Shipment of its Point of Care NT-proBNP Test in Europe, Supporting Heart Health Checks in UK. Run on the highly portable LumiraDx Platform, the LumiraDx NT-proBNP test is a quantitative, fingerstick blood assay designed for near-patient testing with lab-comparable results in 12 minutes. It is the only fingerstick NT-proBNP test currently commercially available. You can read further details here

LumiraDx Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3000 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.8700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/23.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) full year performance was -86.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LumiraDx Limited shares are logging -86.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $9.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 649285 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) recorded performance in the market was 33.33%, having the revenues showcasing 20.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.70M, as it employees total of 1513 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LumiraDx Limited (LMDX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LumiraDx Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0477, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, LumiraDx Limited posted a movement of -22.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 276,382 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMDX is recording 21.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 20.93.

Technical breakdown of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX)

Raw Stochastic average of LumiraDx Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LumiraDx Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.82%, alongside a downfall of -86.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.00% during last recorded quarter.