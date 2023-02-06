HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), which is $3.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.1092 after opening rate of $3.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.7113 before closing at $4.13.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Blockchain Announces Appointment of Aydin Kilic as Chief Executive Officer. This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated September 2, 2022 to its amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated January 4, 2022. You can read further details here

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.29 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $1.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) full year performance was -61.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -68.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $12.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1614475 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) recorded performance in the market was 161.11%, having the revenues showcasing 27.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 461.62M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Analysts verdict on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.85, with a change in the price was noted -1.36. In a similar fashion, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of -26.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,192,845 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIVE is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 161.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.58%, alongside a downfall of -61.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 108.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.46% during last recorded quarter.