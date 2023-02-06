Here is why Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.84%

At the end of the latest market close, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) was valued at $112.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $105.26 while reaching the peak value of $108.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $102.52. The stock current value is $103.39.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Amazon.com Announces Fourth Quarter Results. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Amazon.com Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $114.00 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $81.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) full year performance was -31.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amazon.com Inc. shares are logging -39.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $81.43 and $170.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 143879995 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) recorded performance in the market was 23.08%, having the revenues showcasing 12.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1151.87B, as it employees total of 1544000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

During the last month, 41 analysts gave the Amazon.com Inc. a BUY rating, 8 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 101.06, with a change in the price was noted -33.06. In a similar fashion, Amazon.com Inc. posted a movement of -24.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 78,079,516 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMZN is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Technical rundown of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Raw Stochastic average of Amazon.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.34%.

Considering, the past performance of Amazon.com Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.48%, alongside a downfall of -31.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.23% during last recorded quarter.