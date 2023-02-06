Here is what you need to look for: T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI). It is currently valued at $0.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.885, after setting-off with the price of $0.665. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6401 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.66.Recently in News on January 30, 2023, Trust Stamp Announces the Latest Addition to its Low-code Orchestration Platform, The Driver License Data Verification (DLDV) System. Trust Stamp is connecting its clients and motor vehicle agencies in real-time to create a uniform solution for identity document verification. You can read further details here

T Stamp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7400 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $0.4300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) full year performance was -86.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T Stamp Inc. shares are logging -90.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $8.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 702303 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) recorded performance in the market was 60.40%, having the revenues showcasing -2.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.00M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Market experts do have their say about T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the T Stamp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8087, with a change in the price was noted -0.78. In a similar fashion, T Stamp Inc. posted a movement of -50.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 268,040 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDAI is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Technical breakdown of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

Raw Stochastic average of T Stamp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of T Stamp Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.77%, alongside a downfall of -86.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.58% during last recorded quarter.