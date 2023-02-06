Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN), which is $2.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.39 after opening rate of $2.13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.00 before closing at $2.26.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares are logging -97.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $95.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2218021 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) recorded performance in the market was 86.36%, having the revenues showcasing -89.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.02M, as it employees total of 454 workers.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Sun Education Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.48, with a change in the price was noted -27.95. In a similar fashion, Golden Sun Education Group Limited posted a movement of -93.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,695,294 in trading volumes.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Golden Sun Education Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.36%. The shares increased approximately by 38.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 91.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -89.32% during last recorded quarter.