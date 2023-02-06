Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE), which is $0.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2198 after opening rate of $0.2169 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.201 before closing at $0.20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cryptyde Inc. shares are logging -98.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $18.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2631912 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) recorded performance in the market was 13.20%, having the revenues showcasing -53.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.89M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cryptyde Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4408, with a change in the price was noted -0.56. In a similar fashion, Cryptyde Inc. posted a movement of -72.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,558,640 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TYDE is recording 1.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.22.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cryptyde Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cryptyde Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.20%. The shares increased approximately by 6.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.57% during last recorded quarter.