Gear up for the change! Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has hit the volume of 634636

For the readers interested in the stock health of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV). It is currently valued at $4.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.93, after setting-off with the price of $4.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.44 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.93.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Energy Vault Appoints Energy and Transportation Industry Executive Theresa Fariello to Its Board of Directors. Fariello brings decades of experience and leadership in government affairs at FORTUNE 500 companies, including United Airlines and ExxonMobil. You can read further details here

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.51 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $2.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) full year performance was -54.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares are logging -79.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.21 and $22.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 634636 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) recorded performance in the market was 43.91%, having the revenues showcasing 53.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 681.72M, as it employees total of 73 workers.

The Analysts eye on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.95, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +2.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,295,722 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRGV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.42%, alongside a downfall of -54.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.24% during last recorded quarter.