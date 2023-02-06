Gear up for the change! AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has hit the volume of 4174709

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is priced at $11.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.99 and reached a high price of $12.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.96. The stock touched a low price of $11.91.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, AGNC Investment Corp. to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum. AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that Peter Federico, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum on February 14, 2023 at 3:15 pm ET. The live webcast will be available on the AGNC website in the Investor Relations section at https://ir.agnc.com. A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the event. You can read further details here

AGNC Investment Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.25 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $10.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) full year performance was -17.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AGNC Investment Corp. shares are logging -20.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.30 and $14.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4174709 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) recorded performance in the market was 12.71%, having the revenues showcasing 44.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.98B, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AGNC Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.81, with a change in the price was noted +0.10. In a similar fashion, AGNC Investment Corp. posted a movement of +0.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,298,843 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGNC is recording 7.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AGNC Investment Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.78%, alongside a downfall of -17.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.91% during last recorded quarter.