Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) was valued at $0.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.01 while reaching the peak value of $1.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.00. The stock current value is $1.08.Recently in News on February 5, 2023, Faraday Future Announces $135 Million in Convertible Secured Notes Financing Commitments Which are Expected to Provide the Company with Sufficient Funding to Reach its FF 91 Futurist Start of Production Milestone in March 2023. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced a series of definitive agreements for financing, as well as an important modification to a major provision in the terms of the warrants in the original FF secured financing agreements. Once consummated on the contemplated timeline, the Company is expected to have raised all the necessary funds for the start of production (“SOP”) of the FF 91 Futurist. In parallel, the Company has set the date for a special stockholders meeting which is scheduled to take place on February 28th, 2023. You can read further details here

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1300 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $0.2690 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) full year performance was -74.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares are logging -86.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 340.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $7.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 37565480 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) recorded performance in the market was 272.03%, having the revenues showcasing 92.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 445.80M, as it employees total of 745 workers.

Specialists analysis on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5581, with a change in the price was noted +0.05. In a similar fashion, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. posted a movement of +4.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 37,144,961 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FFIE is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Trends and Technical analysis: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Raw Stochastic average of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.83%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 272.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.01%, alongside a downfall of -74.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 263.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.07% during last recorded quarter.