Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) is priced at $1.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.43 and reached a high price of $1.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.44. The stock touched a low price of $1.42.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements. Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (“Engine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), a data-driven, gaming, media and influencer marketing platform company, today announced the Company has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) on January 19, 2023 informing Engine that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Consequently, Engine is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. You can read further details here

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7400 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.9100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) full year performance was -45.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. shares are logging -49.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 234.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $3.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 573187 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) recorded performance in the market was 72.45%, having the revenues showcasing 138.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.09M, as it employees total of 113 workers.

Analysts verdict on Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Engine Gaming and Media Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8537, with a change in the price was noted +1.07. In a similar fashion, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. posted a movement of +172.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 199,155 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GAME is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Engine Gaming and Media Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.00%, alongside a downfall of -45.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 138.03% during last recorded quarter.