DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -0.59%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) was valued at $1.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.88 while reaching the peak value of $1.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.72. The stock current value is $1.76.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

DouYu International Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1200 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $1.3400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) full year performance was -19.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DouYu International Holdings Limited shares are logging -32.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $2.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1837808 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) recorded performance in the market was 25.71%, having the revenues showcasing 76.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 615.89M, as it employees total of 2155 workers.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the DouYu International Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3055, with a change in the price was noted +0.19. In a similar fashion, DouYu International Holdings Limited posted a movement of +12.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,239,659 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOYU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of DouYu International Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.91%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DouYu International Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.43%, alongside a downfall of -19.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.00% during last recorded quarter.