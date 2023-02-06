Domo Inc. (DOMO): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Domo Inc. (DOMO) is priced at $16.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.71 and reached a high price of $17.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.68. The stock touched a low price of $16.25.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Domo Announces Domopalooza 2023, its Award-Winning Annual Customer Event. Data innovators from more than 35 companies to lead timely sessions on how to multiply business impact. You can read further details here

Domo Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.09 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $11.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/23.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) full year performance was -63.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Domo Inc. shares are logging -70.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.35 and $57.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1002817 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Domo Inc. (DOMO) recorded performance in the market was 18.05%, having the revenues showcasing 3.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 645.34M, as it employees total of 917 workers.

Specialists analysis on Domo Inc. (DOMO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.66, with a change in the price was noted -5.08. In a similar fashion, Domo Inc. posted a movement of -23.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 557,141 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.89%, alongside a downfall of -63.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.07% during last recorded quarter.