Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Genius Group Limited (GNS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Genius Group Limited (GNS). It is currently valued at $6.87. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.36, after setting-off with the price of $7.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.76.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Group Limited shares are logging -81.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2183.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $36.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3467069 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Group Limited (GNS) recorded performance in the market was 1980.62%, having the revenues showcasing 792.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 152.30M, as it employees total of 241 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genius Group Limited (GNS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.53, with a change in the price was noted +4.44. In a similar fashion, Genius Group Limited posted a movement of +190.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,832,816 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNS is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Genius Group Limited (GNS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genius Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1980.62%. The shares increased approximately by 39.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1639.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 792.51% during last recorded quarter.