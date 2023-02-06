D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): How investors can get the most out of their investments

At the end of the latest market close, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) was valued at $1.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.22 while reaching the peak value of $1.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.1804. The stock current value is $1.58.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, D-Wave Announces New Commercial Customer Engagements, Cross-Platform Product Enhancements at Qubits 2023. Customer wins and renewals span multitude of industries, point to growing commercial adoption of D-Wave’s practical quantum computing solutions. You can read further details here

D-Wave Quantum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) full year performance was -83.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares are logging -88.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $13.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10730361 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) recorded performance in the market was 9.72%, having the revenues showcasing -37.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 136.01M, as it employees total of 190 workers.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the D-Wave Quantum Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.4836, with a change in the price was noted -5.34. In a similar fashion, D-Wave Quantum Inc. posted a movement of -77.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 670,754 in trading volumes.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of D-Wave Quantum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.80%, alongside a downfall of -83.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by 22.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.05% during last recorded quarter.