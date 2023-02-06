Boxed Inc. (BOXD): Up ahead of its competition

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) is priced at $0.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.62 and reached a high price of $0.6356, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.64. The stock touched a low price of $0.55.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, Spresso, SaaS Division of Boxed, Partners with VTEX to Bring Data-Driven Insights to Merchants Globally. The Partnership Includes Spresso’s Inaugural Modular SaaS Solutions Price Optimization and LTV & Churn Prediction. You can read further details here

Boxed Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7340 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $0.2049 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) full year performance was -93.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boxed Inc. shares are logging -95.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 218.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $12.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1650800 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boxed Inc. (BOXD) recorded performance in the market was 199.28%, having the revenues showcasing 17.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.23M, as it employees total of 250 workers.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Boxed Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5724, with a change in the price was noted -0.51. In a similar fashion, Boxed Inc. posted a movement of -46.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,695,203 in trading volumes.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Boxed Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.23%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Boxed Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 199.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.54%, alongside a downfall of -93.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 126.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.89% during last recorded quarter.