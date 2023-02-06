Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) market price of $1.06 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) was valued at $1.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.09 while reaching the peak value of $1.1559 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.05. The stock current value is $1.06.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, Bitfarms Mines 486 Bitcoin in January. Upgraded Paraguay farm with 2,888 new miners increasing hashrate 168 PH/s. You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2600 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $0.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) full year performance was -70.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. shares are logging -77.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $4.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7908342 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recorded performance in the market was 140.91%, having the revenues showcasing 19.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 336.10M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8381, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Bitfarms Ltd. posted a movement of -24.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,648,786 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BITF is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Bitfarms Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 140.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.17%, alongside a downfall of -70.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 107.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.10% during last recorded quarter.