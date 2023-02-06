B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) was valued at $3.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.81 while reaching the peak value of $3.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.76. The stock current value is $3.78.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, Aurion-B2Gold JV Discovers New Gold-Copper Mineralization Along Helmi-Kutuvuoma Trend. New zone of mineralization 2 km west from the Helmi Discovery. You can read further details here

B2Gold Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.19 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value was $3.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) full year performance was 6.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, B2Gold Corp. shares are logging -25.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.81 and $5.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3061450 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) recorded performance in the market was 5.74%, having the revenues showcasing 30.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.07B.

Market experts do have their say about B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the B2Gold Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.46, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, B2Gold Corp. posted a movement of +10.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,016,002 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Raw Stochastic average of B2Gold Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of B2Gold Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.42%, alongside a boost of 6.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.62% during last recorded quarter.