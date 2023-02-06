A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT), which is $0.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.67 after opening rate of $0.5249 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.50 before closing at $0.54.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, Unlock Your Talent Acquisition Potential with Recruiter.com’s New ChatGPT Content Series. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) (“Recruiter.com”), an on-demand recruiting solutions company, is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive content series that explores the powerful impact of the artificial intelligence technology, ChatGPT, on talent acquisition and recruiting. The series consists of three valuable resources designed to help organizations leverage the power of ChatGPT to streamline their recruitment processes and find the best talent on the market. You can read further details here

Recruiter.com Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1800 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $0.3780 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) full year performance was -72.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares are logging -81.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $3.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1701692 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) recorded performance in the market was 45.52%, having the revenues showcasing -12.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.80M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Analysts verdict on Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recruiter.com Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6433, with a change in the price was noted -1.06. In a similar fashion, Recruiter.com Group Inc. posted a movement of -63.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 243,340 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCRT is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Recruiter.com Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Recruiter.com Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.50%, alongside a downfall of -72.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.90% during last recorded quarter.