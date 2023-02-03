Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) was valued at $1.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.64 while reaching the peak value of $1.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.58. The stock current value is $1.49.Recently in News on January 20, 2023, Rated as Grade A for ESG, YSG at Davos for discussion of sustainable fashion. The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting (hereinafter referred to as “Winter Davos”) was held on January 16 in Davos, Switzerland. With its sessions offline, Winter Davos can be a hallmark of the world emerging from the shadow of the three-year COVID-19 pandemic. You can read further details here

Yatsen Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8150 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $1.4300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) full year performance was -2.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatsen Holding Limited shares are logging -32.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 282.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $2.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2624868 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) recorded performance in the market was 1.71%, having the revenues showcasing 31.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 899.86M, as it employees total of 3497 workers.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2899, with a change in the price was noted +0.29. In a similar fashion, Yatsen Holding Limited posted a movement of +24.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,477,287 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YSG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Yatsen Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Yatsen Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.50%, alongside a downfall of -2.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.42% during last recorded quarter.