Volta Inc. (VLTA) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.69M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Volta Inc. (VLTA), which is $0.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.86 after opening rate of $0.855 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8521 before closing at $0.86.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, Volta Inc. to be Acquired by Shell USA, Inc. to Accelerate Decarbonization of the Transportation Sector. Shell to Acquire Volta in All-Cash Transaction Valuing Volta at Approximately $169 Million. You can read further details here

Volta Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9140 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $0.3555 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Volta Inc. (VLTA) full year performance was -82.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Volta Inc. shares are logging -85.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $5.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1160373 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Volta Inc. (VLTA) recorded performance in the market was 139.96%, having the revenues showcasing -15.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 148.74M, as it employees total of 353 workers.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9167, with a change in the price was noted -1.43. In a similar fashion, Volta Inc. posted a movement of -62.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,770,508 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLTA is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Volta Inc. (VLTA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Volta Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Volta Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 139.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.71%, alongside a downfall of -82.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 110.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.56% during last recorded quarter.