Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 0.01%: What to Expect?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is priced at $71.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $76.50 and reached a high price of $76.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $75.60. The stock touched a low price of $70.89.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Tradeweb Reports January 2023 Total Trading Volume of $23.2 Trillion and Average Daily Volume of $1.15 Trillion. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for January 2023 of $23.2 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $1.15tn, an increase of 2.8 percent (%) year-over-year (YoY). You can read further details here

Tradeweb Markets Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.50 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $62.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) full year performance was -15.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares are logging -22.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.47 and $92.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1891063 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) recorded performance in the market was 9.86%, having the revenues showcasing 28.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.54B, as it employees total of 1046 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Tradeweb Markets Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.89, with a change in the price was noted +3.33. In a similar fashion, Tradeweb Markets Inc. posted a movement of +4.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 951,279 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tradeweb Markets Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tradeweb Markets Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.98%, alongside a downfall of -15.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.15% during last recorded quarter.