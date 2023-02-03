The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is priced at $0.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.61 and reached a high price of $0.7111, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.61. The stock touched a low price of $0.61.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, Foresight to Participate at A.G.P.’s Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference. Ness Ziona, Israel –News Direct– Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. You can read further details here

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7111 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $0.4400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) full year performance was -53.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -53.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $1.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 795076 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) recorded performance in the market was 66.54%, having the revenues showcasing 25.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.76M, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5697, with a change in the price was noted +0.02. In a similar fashion, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +2.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 260,522 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.35%, alongside a downfall of -53.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.27% during last recorded quarter.