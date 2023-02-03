The countdown is on: ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), which is $4.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.75 after opening rate of $5.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.85 before closing at $5.45.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, ADC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Underwritten Offering by a Selling Shareholder. ADC Therapeutics SA (“ADCT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company helping to improve the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 12,000,000 common shares of the Company currently owned by A.T. Holdings II Sàrl (the “Selling Shareholder”), an affiliate of Auven Therapeutics Holdings L.P., at a price of $5.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). ADCT is not selling any common shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common shares in the offering. The offering is expected to close on February 6, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

ADC Therapeutics SA had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.75 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $3.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) full year performance was -70.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ADC Therapeutics SA shares are logging -72.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.69 and $17.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1008874 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) recorded performance in the market was 27.60%, having the revenues showcasing 10.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 352.21M, as it employees total of 312 workers.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the ADC Therapeutics SA a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.30, with a change in the price was noted -1.27. In a similar fashion, ADC Therapeutics SA posted a movement of -20.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 653,609 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADCT is recording 3.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.97.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ADC Therapeutics SA in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ADC Therapeutics SA, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.15%, alongside a downfall of -70.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.86% during last recorded quarter.