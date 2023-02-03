The Clorox Company (CLX): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

The Clorox Company (CLX) is priced at $150.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $142.97 and reached a high price of $143.665, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $141.00. The stock touched a low price of $139.72.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Clorox Reports Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Results, Updates Outlook. The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended Dec. 31, 2022. You can read further details here

The Clorox Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $157.77 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $137.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/23.

The Clorox Company (CLX) full year performance was -9.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Clorox Company shares are logging -10.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $120.50 and $167.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2592454 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Clorox Company (CLX) recorded performance in the market was 7.40%, having the revenues showcasing 9.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.57B, as it employees total of 9000 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Clorox Company (CLX)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the The Clorox Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 141.84, with a change in the price was noted +3.30. In a similar fashion, The Clorox Company posted a movement of +2.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,119,588 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLX is recording 8.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.59.

Technical rundown of The Clorox Company (CLX)

Raw Stochastic average of The Clorox Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.47%.

Considering, the past performance of The Clorox Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.40%, alongside a downfall of -9.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.47% during last recorded quarter.