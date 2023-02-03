Take note of this Trade Activity: Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

At the end of the latest market close, Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) was valued at $10.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.79 while reaching the peak value of $11.815 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.79. The stock current value is $11.74.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Sweetgreen to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 23, 2023. Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. On that day, the company will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s business and financial results. You can read further details here

Sweetgreen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.81 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $7.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) full year performance was -61.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sweetgreen Inc. shares are logging -70.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.81 and $40.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2220924 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) recorded performance in the market was 36.99%, having the revenues showcasing -35.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.20B, as it employees total of 4877 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.04, with a change in the price was noted -8.49. In a similar fashion, Sweetgreen Inc. posted a movement of -41.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,626,478 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sweetgreen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.09%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sweetgreen Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.89%, alongside a downfall of -61.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.64% during last recorded quarter.