Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) was up 25.70%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN), which is $2.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.48 after opening rate of $1.5683 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.51 before closing at $1.59.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Rail Vision Appoints Rail Industry Veteran Mark Cleobury as Chairman. Cleobury is currently Senior VP of Knorr-Bremse’s Rail Systems Division. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rail Vision Ltd. shares are logging -36.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 399.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $3.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1248387 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) recorded performance in the market was 75.55%, having the revenues showcasing 187.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.22M.

Analysts verdict on Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rail Vision Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9400, with a change in the price was noted +1.17. In a similar fashion, Rail Vision Ltd. posted a movement of +140.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 60,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVSN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rail Vision Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rail Vision Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.55%. The shares increased approximately by 44.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 187.36% during last recorded quarter.