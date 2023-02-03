Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) was valued at $18.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.45 while reaching the peak value of $20.1232 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.02. The stock current value is $17.55.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Lightspeed Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results. Revenue grew 24% YoY to $188.7M (26% growth in constant currency1) at the higher end of previously-established outlook Gross Payments Volume grew 75% YoY to $3.9 billion Customer Locations processing more than $500,000/year in GTV grew by 15% YoY2Adjusted EBITDA loss significantly ahead of previously-established outlook Lightspeed remains committed to profitable growth with Adjusted EBITDA break even or better3 in fiscal 2024. You can read further details here

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.12 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $13.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) full year performance was -49.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares are logging -50.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.71 and $35.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3913202 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) recorded performance in the market was 22.73%, having the revenues showcasing -7.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.29B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Lightspeed Commerce Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.60, with a change in the price was noted -2.56. In a similar fashion, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. posted a movement of -12.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,162,443 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LSPD is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Raw Stochastic average of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.87%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.31%, alongside a downfall of -49.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.78% during last recorded quarter.