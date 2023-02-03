Here is why Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) recent weekly performance of -7.86% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) was valued at $100.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $101.88 while reaching the peak value of $103.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $93.35. The stock current value is $94.13.Recently in News on December 2, 2022, PepsiCo and CELSIUS® Launch “Save the Shore” Program to Fund Hurricane Ian Relief and Restoration Efforts for Florida’s Iconic Coastline Businesses. Heading into the peak holiday tourism season, the brands’ combined $200,000 investment will support and drive awareness to almost 30 local businesses with funding for renovations, employee relief funds, free product and more. You can read further details here

Celsius Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $116.01 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $93.35 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/23.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) full year performance was 87.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsius Holdings Inc. shares are logging -23.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.31 and $122.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1653513 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) recorded performance in the market was -9.53%, having the revenues showcasing 3.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.40B, as it employees total of 225 workers.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celsius Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 98.51, with a change in the price was noted -11.80. In a similar fashion, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -11.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,014,244 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CELH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.38%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Celsius Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.72%, alongside a boost of 87.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.94% during last recorded quarter.