Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). It is currently valued at $3.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.445, after setting-off with the price of $3.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.08 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.97.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, GOL – Preliminary Financial Outlook for 2023. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), (“GOL” or “Company”), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, provides its preliminary financial outlook for 2023. GOL’s guidance reflects expected passenger and loyalty program revenues, cash flow, interest expense, oil prices and exchange rates, and fleet and network plans. All information is presented in Brazilian Reais (R$). The information below is preliminary and unaudited. You can read further details here

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.44 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $2.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) full year performance was -52.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares are logging -57.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $7.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2844962 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recorded performance in the market was 25.09%, having the revenues showcasing -12.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 718.60M, as it employees total of 13751 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.28, with a change in the price was noted -0.87. In a similar fashion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted a movement of -20.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,529,435 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.76%, alongside a downfall of -52.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.34% during last recorded quarter.