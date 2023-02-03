Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). It is currently valued at $1.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.83, after setting-off with the price of $1.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.61 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.83.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, TASEKO EXTENDS TERM OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON HEDGING PROGRAM. Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the “Facility”) by an additional year to July 2, 2026. The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada (“National Bank”), is currently undrawn and available for general and working capital purposes. You can read further details here

Taseko Mines Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9000 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $1.4600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) full year performance was -15.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taseko Mines Limited shares are logging -31.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.89 and $2.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3550522 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) recorded performance in the market was 12.24%, having the revenues showcasing 37.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 473.01M, as it employees total of 207 workers.

Specialists analysis on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Taseko Mines Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3585, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Taseko Mines Limited posted a movement of +39.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,533,987 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGB is recording 1.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.53.

Trends and Technical analysis: Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Raw Stochastic average of Taseko Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.19%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.58%, alongside a downfall of -15.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.50% during last recorded quarter.