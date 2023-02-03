Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

At the end of the latest market close, bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) was valued at $6.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.50 while reaching the peak value of $6.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.28. The stock current value is $6.63.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, bluebird bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of $120 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) (“bluebird”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. bluebird also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the public offering are expected be $120 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by bluebird and assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock. All shares in the offering are to be sold by bluebird. You can read further details here

bluebird bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.52 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $5.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/23.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) full year performance was -11.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, bluebird bio Inc. shares are logging -22.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.87 and $8.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4785510 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) recorded performance in the market was -4.19%, having the revenues showcasing 4.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 676.92M, as it employees total of 518 workers.

Analysts verdict on bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the bluebird bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.89, with a change in the price was noted -0.51. In a similar fashion, bluebird bio Inc. posted a movement of -7.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,889,104 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLUE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of bluebird bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of bluebird bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.11%, alongside a downfall of -11.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.41% during last recorded quarter.